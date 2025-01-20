Russian cross-country skier disqualified after winning marathon race in Switzerland

GENEVA, January 20. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Omar Khudiyev has been stripped of his win in the 2025 amateur La Diagonela marathon race in Switzerland last week after it was found that he used fluorine to wax his skis during the competition, the athlete announced on his Telegram channel on Monday.

On January 18, Khudiyev completed the 55-km marathon in 2:01:41, two minutes 43.9 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.

"I won, but later they put me in last place. Unfortunately, they tested my skis for fluorine," Khudiyev said. "It’s true that I had fluorine on my skis and raced the course with the fluorine [wax] on them."

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) earlier introduced a ban on the use of fluorine-based waxes and other means used to prepare skis for competition, citing risks to the environment. The ban went into effect starting in the 2021/2022 season. Beginning in 2022/2023, all fluorinated wax or tuning products containing fluorine were prohibited completely, with the International Biathlon Union (IBU) following the FIS ruling.