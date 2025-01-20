Anti-Russia sanctions hurt Europe itself — vice speaker of Slovak parliament

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the West hurt the economy of Europe itself, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar said in an interview with TASS.

"Western countries, especially Europe, have imposed a variety of sanctions against Russia. Now it is becoming clear that those sanctions increasingly hurt the economy of European countries, same as Russia itself," he said.

"This is already affecting the living standards of Europeans as well as it is deteriorating," Gaspar added.