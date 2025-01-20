Russia, Armenia’s foreign ministers to meet on January 21 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to meet with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, in Moscow on January 21, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"On January 21, talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Samvelovich Mirzoyan, who will be visiting Moscow for a working trip, are scheduled. The foreign affairs chiefs will engage in a detailed exchange of perspectives on bilateral relations, collaboration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, and other key integration platforms in Eurasia, alongside pressing topics on the international agenda," the statement noted.

The ministry added that special attention would be given to the situation in the South Caucasus, with a focus on normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"We expect the upcoming meeting to be constructive, assist in promoting practical matters of interaction, contribute to the strengthening of security and stability in the Caucasus region," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.