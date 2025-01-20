Putin holds Security Council meeting first time on day of US president's inauguration

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting of the Security Council for the first time on the day of the US president's inauguration.

The Russian leader regularly gathers permanent members of the Security Council, usually on Fridays. This time the meeting took place on Monday. Also today, Donald Trump's inauguration will take place in the United States. It was one of the items on the agenda of Putin’s meeting with the Security Council.

Putin congratulated Trump on taking office and said that Moscow welcomed the new US administration's attitude to restoring direct contacts with Russia and to preventing a third world war.

In 2021, on January 20, the day of US President Joe Biden's inauguration Putin was holding a meeting on integration in the Eurasian Economic Union and a telephone conversation with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. In 2013 and 2017, Putin had working meetings on this day, too.

On January 20, 2005, the day of George W. Bush inauguration for a second term, Putin's schedule was very tight, but none of the events, including international ones, was related to the United States. On this date in 2001, Putin held a working meeting on domestic and foreign policy issues. Its agenda was not disclosed.