MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s intention to terminate transit of Russian oil will definitely hit European countries, Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar said in an interview with TASS.

"The decision on gas transit that Zelensky has taken, given that the Ukrainian parliament is also solving the issue on suspension of transit of Russian oil, is definitely a step damaging the EU and its member states," he said.

On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement. Earlier, Gazprom reported that this refusal by Kiev deprived the Russian holding of the technical and legal ability to supply fuel via this route.