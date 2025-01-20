Much depends on US steps, including settlement in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The resolution of many crises depends on US steps, including the settlement of the situation around Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Security Council.

Lavrov noted that many members of US President-elect Donald Trump's team have repeatedly commented on the situation in the Middle East and the Ukrainian crisis.

"Many decisions depend on the United States. First of all, due to the fact that the Europeans and Asian allies - Australia, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand - are firmly oriented to the position of the White House. In this sense, they are waiting to see what this position will be in its final form," Lavrov said.

Trump’s inauguration will take place at noon local time on January 20. Due to the expectedly low air temperatures in Washington (11 degrees below zero) Trump and Vice President-elect James David Vance will take the oath of office not in front of the Congress building, contrary to original plans, but - for the first time in 40 years - in its central hall, the Rotunda, which is capable of accommodating an audience of 1,000 at the most. In Washington, D.C., tight security measures have been taken ahead of the ceremony. The city center, adjacent to the White House and Congress, is closed to vehicular traffic. Capitol Hill has been cordoned off and closed to the general public for several days.