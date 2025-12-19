Q&A sessions allow getting reliable information about society — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Q&A sessions and questions asked during such events allow getting reliable information about current developments and the current state of society, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"As for getting reliable information about current developments, these kinds of events are probably the best way to capture a sociological snapshot," he pointed out.

The head of state noted that over 2.5 million people had sent in questions for this year’s session. "These 2.5 million requests are related to people’s urgent needs. <...> This is the strongest sociological snapshot reflecting the current state of society and the issues that concern people," Putin stressed.