Germans more pessimistic about country than any time in past decade — poll

BERLIN, January 20. /TASS/. Germans are more pessimistic about the situation in their country now than any time in the past ten years, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Ipsos pollster for the Die Welt newspaper.

Only 18% of those polled said that they think that Germany is on the right path, and 27%, or 11 p.p. less than in 2024, think the country's economy is in good shape.

About a third of respondents (35%) expressed concern about the country’s migration problems. Germans also reported worries about poverty and social inequality (33%) and inflation (31%). Public concern about potential armed conflicts has risen considerably (26%, or up by 7% from the previous month).

The poll involved more than 23,000 people in 29 countries, including 1,000 in Germany.