Trump signs off on first decrees as president, as he appoints members of administration

The orders concerned, among other things, appointments of acting heads of various government agencies

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump signed off on his first executive orders as president, while still in Congress, to make appointments to his administration. He also signed an order that flags over government buildings never fly at half-staff during presidential inaugurations. It mean that flags will no longer be at half-staff on Monday.

The orders concerned, among other things, appointments of acting heads of various government agencies. According to the White House, Trump signed about half a dozen documents, as an aide explained to him what he was signing.

Also, Trump was asked about his meeting with former US leader Joe Biden on Monday morning at the White House, and the current president described it as very nice and a great tradition. Asked about his predecessor’s decision to pardon a slate of individuals, the new president declined to discuss the matter.

Earlier, Biden ordered that flags fly at half-staff over government buildings for 30 days in memory of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 30 at the age of 100. House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged that flags over the Capitol will not be lowered on Inauguration Day.

Middle East conflict
Hamas reiterates release of second group of hostages on January 25
It did not say however how many of them will be freed
NATO’s Rutte tries to make everything Russian 'bogeyman' for EU, Slovak official says
Tibor Gaspar pointed out that the Russian-Slovak relations focus on, first and foremost, "economic cooperation, development of ties in cultural and sports areas based on the principle of equals"
Russian forces seek to trap Ukrainian troops near Novoyegorovka in ‘killzone’ — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian battlegroup has already found itself in a very difficult position but Ukrainian soldiers still have time "to catch the last train"
Trump calls Alexander Ovechkin 'great player'
US president-elect siad it during the rally at the Capital One arena in Washington - the home arena of NHL’s Washington Capitals team that Alexander Ovechkin plays for
Erdogan going to discuss Russian gas supplies to Slovakia with Putin
The Turkish leader expressed hope to hold telephone talks with the Russian President this week
Local authorities unaware of Trump’s plans to relocate Gaza Strip residents to Indonesia
The media noted that Indonesia "has been vocal about its Palestinian support"
FACTBOX: Attempted UAV attack on enterprises in Kazan
All UAVs were neutralized due to a set of defense measures
Russian diplomat slams Ukraine-UK agreement as Kiev’s PR stunt
She recalled that the document covers various spheres, including trade, science, energy and others
No confirmation for Russia’s new envoy to US yet, diplomat says
In late November, Russian media outlets reported that Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North America Department Alexander Darchiyev may become Russia’s new ambassador to the US, replacing Anatoly Antonov who returned to Moscow, having been relieved of his duties as envoy by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree
Humza Yousaf steps down as Scotland’s first minister
Scotland’s first minister Humza Yousaf also asked to start the fight for leadership to replace him as soon as possible
Russian budget deficit provisionally totaled $34.5 bln in 2024 — Finance Ministry
Expenses stood at 40.192 trillion rubles
Ukraine strikes over 20 settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
A total of 31 munitions and eight UAVs were launched at five settlements in the Grayvoronsky district
Expert offers to use navy ships to escort tankers after Eagle S incident
Alexander Stepanov believes that NATO intends to lock the Kaliningrad enclave, to lock the Russian trade fleet in Neva estuary and to simultaneously block the Leningrad naval base
Panama Canal to remain under Panama’s control — president
According to Jose Raul Mulino,the canal was not a 'concession to anyone'
For US losing dollar as a standard of settlements would be like losing a war, Trump says
The Republican presidential candidate criticized the current US administration for allowing the unification of Russia, China, Iran, the DPRK and a number of other countries into one group
Iran to withdraw from NPT if UN Security Council anti-Iran sanctions restored — MFA
The JCPOA includes a so-called snapback mechanism, by which the signatories can restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, if the country fails to implement agreements to reduce its nuclear program after October 2025, which is currently impossible, because the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement
Ukrainian troops launch two HIMARS rockets at village in Kherson Region
According to governor's spokesman Vladimir Vasilenko, 21 civilians have been injured in the attack on the premises of a local school
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Hungarian PM says EU 'needs to sober up,' face its problems
While the European Union struggles to compete with the United States and Asian countries, its leadership is seeking more authority and power in its hands, Viktor Orban said
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Trump directs aides to arrange phone call with Putin
According to the broadcaster, one goal of the conversation will be "to discuss an in-person meeting in the coming months" to try to end the conflict in Ukraine
Ten years after Leviathan. What's new in Teriberka
Over recent four years, the Murmansk Region has been a developing actively film production region: the authorities have created a support center, started training professionals, and introduced a rebate system (where the region's budget reimburses for part of production costs)
China’s Vice President Han Zheng meets with Elon Musk
Tesla CEO reportedly stated readiness to invest in China and contribute to the development of ties between the two states
Moscow waits for apologies from those accusing it of submarine cable sabotage — MFA
Maria Zakharova drew attention to an article saying that "ruptures of undersea cables were likely the result of maritime accidents"
FACTBOX: Ukraine, Trump, Middle East on agenda as Putin sits down with Security Council
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed the meeting with a report
Biden’s administration has done tremendous disservice to Russian-US relations — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also commented on the US President statement who tried to compare himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he summed up his presidency, claiming that he was in the center of Kiev, not Putin
Freight traffic along Northern Sea Route in eastward direction up 69% in 2024 — official
According to Vladimir Panov, the freight traffic along the NSR in 2024 amounted to 37.9 million tons, exceeding the previous record result by more than 1.6 million tons
Trump can declare national emergency in the US — television
The announcement can be either a symbolic one or may be accompanied by real action, including cancellation of environmental norms and expedited implementation of energy projects, experts said
Zelensky sets unrealistic goals for the West in hopes of disrupting talks — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Zelensky did not represent any force because he "has made the state of Ukraine fully dependent on the collective West"
Tourist flow from Russia to Japan up 2.4-fold in 2024 — association
All in all, Japan accepted almost 36.87 mln foreign tourists in 2024, with South Korea, China and Taiwan being among three leaders in terms of entry
US unable to resolve Ukraine conflict in short term, Chinese expert says
According to Zheng Renyi, the US and NATO are unreliable as mediators because they are deeply involved in the conflict
Trump sworn in as 47th US president
The inauguration ceremony was held inside the Capitol Rotunda, for the first time in the past 40 years
Russia’s duty on sunflower oil exports to rise to $88.44 in December 2024
The duty on oil is calculated on the basis of the indicative price of $954.7 per ton
EU crazy if it thinks its troops can march on Red Square — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, the EU has already found itself on the losing side due to its strategy of supporting military action in Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia
Trump praising Ovechkin not signal to Russia — Peskov
During a rally of the newly-elected US president’s supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Trump called Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin "a great player"
Mutual tourist flow between Russia, ASEAN countries tops 1 mln trips
The data was announced by Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev when addressing the participants of the fourth meeting of Russia-ASEAN tourism ministers
China increased oil, LNG import from Russia in 2024 — customs statistics
According to the statistics, the oil import from Russia in 2024 amounted to $62.42 billion, a 2.8% increase compared to the previous year
Over 14,000 people leave border areas of Belgorod Region since start of special operation
Zhanna Kireyeva noted that efforts were made on a daily basis to monitor legacy and social media for reports of potential human rights violations
EC recognizes Russian gas continues coming to EU market
The European Commission will unveil in the near time a new strategy aimed at completely removing Russian energy resources from the EU, EC spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said
Trump may postpone meeting with UK Prime Minister — newspaper
At the same time, newspaper’s sources in the UK government told the newspaper that the parties are holding constructive talks on the forthcoming visit of Starmer to the US
Potential US military intervention in Panama under Trump to lead to occupation — newspaper
Donald Trump said earlier that Washington needed to retain control over the Panama Canal
Ukrainian nation possible only as part of Russia — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that, from the outset, the goals of the special military operation had been the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine
Bank of Russia lowers dollar rate to 101.96 rubles for January 21
The official euro rate was increased to 105.05 rubles
Saudi Arabia is still assessing invitation to join BRICS — Bloomberg
"The kingdom is always focusing on fostering more global dialogue," the country’s minister on Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim said in an interview
Kiev announces decline in gas stocks after Russian attack on storage facility
According to the former energy minister, the total amount of natural gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities is 8.9 billion cubic meters
TikTok back to US, Washington to own 50% — Trump
"The United State will do what we call a joint venture, and there is no risk," US president-elect said
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $46 mln with settlements on January 17
The Bank of Russia carries out purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the yuan-ruble instrument
Nigeria’s joining BRICS highlights movement away from monocentric world — trade envoy
"Today BRICS is an alternative to neocolonialism principles being promoted by our so-called Western 'partners' through the system of oppressive debts from the IMF and the World Bank," Maxim Petrov said
Bodies of seven civilians found in village in Kursk Region
Bodies of civilians were found when the Russian military inspected basements in the village
Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens
The MOEX was up by 0.82% at 2,969.69 points, while the RTS was up by 0.82% at 913.47 points
Russian LNG supplies to China up 3.3% in 2024 to 8.3 mln tons
Russia is the third-biggest LNG supplier to Beijing after Australia and Qatar
Russia's top prosecutor reveals startling new details about 1918 Romanov family execution
According to Igor Krasnov, members of the royal family did not die immediately because they had diamonds and jewelry sewn into their clothes, and the bullets ricocheted off
Anti-Russia sanctions hurt Europe itself — vice speaker of Slovak parliament
According to Tibor Gaspar, this is already affecting the living standards of Europeans
News report says control of Ukrainian troops fell into chaos in Krasnoarmeisk area
Earlier, Ukrainian journalist and former Defense Ministry adviser Yury Butusov said the military leadership had lost the ability to control the situation near Krasnoarmeisk and the village of Velykaya Novosyolka
Russian Armed Forces receive another set of Iskander tactical missile system
Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km
Iran, Russia don’t want anyone to influence their policies — Iranian president
According to the Iranian president, the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Russia has demonstrated that the two countries "have this very approach."
Russian diplomat hails ceasefire in Gaza as step toward lasting settlement
Vasily Nebenzya recalled that all UN Security Council’s attempts to pass resolutions were blocked by the United States
Putin holds Security Council meeting first time on day of US president's inauguration
The Russian president congratulated Donald Trump on taking office and said that Moscow welcomed the new US administration's attitude to restoring direct contacts with Russia and to preventing a third world war
Russia open to communication with US over Ukraine conflict — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the most important thing is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis
Zelensky to cause EU losses worth 70 bln euro by terminating transit of Russian gas
On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement
Turkey’s ties with US won’t improve under Trump, but dialogue will become easier — expert
According to political scientist and economist Aydin Sezer, the issue of Syria and the Syrian Kurds will remain a serious problem
Prince Vandal drone to have complete import substitution
The drone was tested in August 2024 during the invasion of the Ukrainian army into the Kursk Region
Three fighters of Buran detachment held off attack by 22 Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
The wounded managed to retreat to a point in the rear where they were picked up by an evacuation team
Zelensky damages Ukraine-Slovakia relations — senior Slovak lawmaker
According to Tibor Gaspar, the fact remains unchanged that such relations "should be based on partnership and trust, while Zelensky has repeatedly made decisions that undermine them"
Ukraine targets civilians amid fears of shift in US policy — Russian senator
According to Igor Kastyukevich, as the new US president’s inauguration draws near, the Ukrainian military is becoming more calculated with its strikes on civilians and civilian facilities
Ukrainian forces attempt to evacuate from Velikaya Novosyolka — security services
Moreover, one group of Ukrainian servicemen is trapped inside the settlement
Russia tears up deals that allowed Japan to set up centers for assisting Russian reforms
Mishustin, in his decree, directed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Japan about the measure
Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits Kiev unable to intercept Oreshnik hypersonic missile
Oreshnik has a guaranteed capability to hit any target at a range of up to 5,000 kilometers, leaving no chance to an adversary of intercepting it
Tens of thousands to march 'on Washington' ahead of Trump's inauguration — newspaper
In January 2017, before the beginning of Trump's first presidential term, hundreds of marches of various sizes took place in many US cities, including Chicago (Illinois), Boston (Massachusetts), New Orleans (Louisiana), Miami (Florida), and Denver (Colorado)
Trump’s new term unlikely to bring US-Russia ties back to normal — former US official
According to James Carden, Donald Trump staffed his national security apparatus with some neoconservative retreads, who advocate of military intervention
Zelensky’s intention to terminate transit of oil from Russia will hit Europe
On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement
Lavrov unconvinced that Israel-Hamas deal will work
"Warnings are being issued from both sides: Israel is accused of violating the agreements, and Israel, in turn, is warning Hamas that they are not fully complying with what they signed," the top Russian diplomat clarified
Trump will order to review trade relations with China, Canada and Mexico — WSJ
The memorandum offers a plan for possible further action, which may include duties and other measures
Pavlyuchenkova capable of defeating Sabalenka to reach 2025 Australian Open semis — expert
Andrey Olkhovsky noted that Aryna Sabalenka is undoubtably the favorite in the upcoming match
Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region
In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region
SpaceX loses Starship prototype rocket in seventh test mission
SpaceX lost contact with the vehicle some 8.5 minutes into the flight
Press review: Iranian leader’s Moscow visit alarms Tehran's foes as Trump plans China trip
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 20th
Sanctions against Georgia result of not opening 'second front' against Russia — politician
Kakha Kaladze stressed that his country is not afraid of sanctions and blackmail and will not be bullied into doing something that goes against its interests
Lavrov points to mass speculations in world media ahead of Trump's inauguration
According to the foreign minister, in parallel with the preparations for the ceremony, analysis and predictions are growing as to how it will affect various conflicts in various regions of the world
Trump prioritizes settlement in Ukraine — Lavrov
"They make it clear that they understand certain aspects of Russia's position, such as the unacceptability of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance," the Russian foreign minister noted
Kiev blocks Russian aircraft from aiding in US fire response — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova also noted a similar pattern during the Aventa-M ventilator shipment from Russia at the height of the pandemic
Houthis say stopped attacking Israel, commercial ships except Israel’s
Attacks on Israeli ships will be terminated "after all the stages of the Gaza ceasefire deal are fully implemented," movement’s deputy speaker Nasreddin Amer stressed
Ukraine loses over 210 soldiers in Kursk Region in past day
Kiev has lost up to 52,870 troops since military actions started in the Kursk area, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Ukrainian army destroys Belitskaya mine in DPR while retreating — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that the Ukrainian military is causing damage to hinder Russian authorities from restoring enterprises
Russia, Israel agree coordination of joint actions regarding Syria
Certain agreements at the meeting of Putin and Netanyahu were achieved, Kremlin spokesman says
Chechnya head reports destruction of Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kharkov direction
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that aerial reconnaissance had identified the location of the mortar and the concentration of enemy personnel
Much depends on US steps, including settlement in Ukraine — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that many members of US President-elect Donald Trump's team had repeatedly commented on the situation in the Middle East and the Ukrainian crisis
Europe withdraws over 40 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since start of heating season
The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn 40.5 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then
Rejecting talks with Russia may be disastrous for Ukraine — media portal
Bethany Elliott noted that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration may decide against toughening energy sanctions against Russia "for fear of pushing Moscow closer to Beijing"
Trump’s team not engaging in dialogue with Ukrainian politicians — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky branded the Ukrainian politicians as a "gang of traitors," emphasizing that they repeatedly attempted to meddle in Washington’s affairs
Lavrov says it is no use trying to guess Trump's policies, Russia is ready for dialogue
According to the top Russian diplomat, "it is necessary to have serious proposals from those of our colleagues who once froze relations with Russia"
Hamas reiterates release of second group of hostages on January 25
It did not say however how many of them will be freed
Lavrov says US thinking about reinstating military presence in Afghanistan
The top Russian diplomat said he was referring to the policies of the outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration
Trump promises to reduce inflation, boost energy resources production
"The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency," Donald Trump stated
Trump’s inauguration among topics at Putin’s meeting with Russian Security Council
Other topics concerned issues of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the context of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas, the situation in Afghanistan and in Ukraine
Ukraine was warned about possible missile strike — Pentagon
Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh gave no answer to the question of how could Ukraine prepare for this kind of attack
Russia open to defense cooperation with countries protecting their interests — Putin
The Russian leader stressed that the forum had earned recognition as one of the world’s largest exhibitions of advanced military equipment, making a significant contribution to the development of Russia’s multifaceted ties with other countries
Iranian experts defuse bomb at nuclear facility, says vice president
A large number of pagers exploded almost simultaneously across Lebanon on September 17, 2024
Apple CEO vows to make 'massive investment' in US — Trump
"Today I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said that they are going to make a massive investment to the United States because of our big election," US president-elect said
Russia to assist Nigeria in BRICS in agriculture, oil and gas sectors — trade envoy
On January 18, Nigeria joined BRICS as its partner country
