Trump signs off on first decrees as president, as he appoints members of administration

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump signed off on his first executive orders as president, while still in Congress, to make appointments to his administration. He also signed an order that flags over government buildings never fly at half-staff during presidential inaugurations. It mean that flags will no longer be at half-staff on Monday.

The orders concerned, among other things, appointments of acting heads of various government agencies. According to the White House, Trump signed about half a dozen documents, as an aide explained to him what he was signing.

Also, Trump was asked about his meeting with former US leader Joe Biden on Monday morning at the White House, and the current president described it as very nice and a great tradition. Asked about his predecessor’s decision to pardon a slate of individuals, the new president declined to discuss the matter.

Earlier, Biden ordered that flags fly at half-staff over government buildings for 30 days in memory of former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 30 at the age of 100. House Speaker Mike Johnson pledged that flags over the Capitol will not be lowered on Inauguration Day.