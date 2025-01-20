Trump will order to review trade relations with China, Canada and Mexico — WSJ

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump is going to sign a memorandum on the first day of his presidency that will order federal agencies to study the trade policy and evaluate trade relations between the US and China, Canada and Mexico, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the document, authorities are to review trade deficits, unfair commercial practices, currency manipulations, check compliance of China with terms of the 2020 trade deal and assess the status of the USMCA agreement among the US, Mexico and Canada, which will be reconsidered in 2026.

The memorandum does not introduce new duties. It offers instead a plan for possible further action, which may include duties and other measures. The document also contains an instruction to investigate counterfeit products and the opportunity of exempting goods with the value below $800 from tariffs.