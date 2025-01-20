Ceasefire deal with Hamas turns into Israel’s capitulation — Iranian top brass

DUBAI, January 20. /TASS/. Israel has recognized its defeat and capitulated to the Gaza-based Palestinian radical organization Hamas by agreeing to a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, said.

"Zionists have admitted that they had no other choice but surrender and agree to a ceasefire. The ‘Axis of Resistance’ has withstood this trial and imposed the ceasefire on the enemy, as we witnessed the capitulation of the Zionists to the iron will of Islamic warriors," the press service of the Iranian Defense Ministry quoted him as saying.

The pro-Iranian "Axis of Resistance" includes radical Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah organization, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah.

An agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages came into force on January 19. During the initial 42-day phase of the deal between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza-based group will release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israeli jails. As part of the agreement, Hamas has already freed three hostages in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. According to Israel’s Radio Kan, Russian national Alexander Trufanov who also has Israeli citizenship is included in the list of 33 hostages.