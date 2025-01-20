Local authorities unaware of Trump’s plans to relocate Gaza Strip residents to Indonesia

TOKYO, January 20. /TASS/. Indonesian authorities are unaware of purported plans by US President-elect Donald Trump’s team to relocate Gaza residents to the Asian country, Indonesian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Roy Soemirat said, as quoted by the Jakarta Globe.

"The Indonesian government has never received any information regarding this," the diplomat told media outlets. The newspaper noted that Indonesia "has been vocal about its Palestinian support."

Earlier, NBC News said that Trump's team was considering the possibility of relocating some of Gaza's two million residents to other countries for the period of the enclave’s post-war recovery. Trump’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Steven Witkoff specified that Indonesia is included in the list of potential hosts.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced on January 15 that through mediation efforts by Doha, Cairo, and Washington, Israel and the Gaza-based Palestinian radical organization Hamas agreed on the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.