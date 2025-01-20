Trump praising Ovechkin not signal to Russia — Peskov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump was not trying to send a message to Russia when he complimented prominent Russian ice hockey player Alexander Ovechkin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a number of national sports media outlets on Monday.

During a rally of the newly-elected US president’s supporters at the Capital One Arena in Washington on Sunday, Trump called Russian hockey player Alexander Ovechkin "a great player."

In an interview with Russia’s Sports Express daily Peskov said: "He [Ovechkin] is looked at as a big-time player in America’s biggest league. This has no relevance to our [Russian] audience."

Asked by Russia’s Match-TV television channel whether Trump’s recent praise for Ovechkin could be a sign of Russia's potential return to international play, Peskov replied "No."

Ovechkin is second in National Hockey League (NHL) history with 874 goals, trailing only the great one himself Wayne Gretzky of Canada, who had 894 goals in his NHL career.

The 39-year-old Ovechkin is under contract with the Washington Capitals through 2026.

Ovechkin signed with the NHL’s Washington’s Capitals in 2004. The Russian player led the Caps to a Stanley Cup title in 2018, the only one of his career.

In 2008, 2012 and 2014, "Ovie" won gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships to go along with his two silver and four bronze medals at the world championships.