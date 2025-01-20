Global Ports posts 27% rise in marine container turnover

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The consolidated marine container turnover of Global Ports gained 27% annually and totaled 1.15 mln TEU [20 ft container equivalent - TASS] as of the end of 2024, the company’s press service said.

The consolidated marine turnover of non-containerized cargoes edged up by 2.6% year on year to 6.59 mln metric tons in 2024. The container cargo turnover of Global Ports’ marine terminals surged by 13.4% year on year in the fourth quarter of 2024 to 299,000 TEU.

"Growth rates of the container turnover of Global Ports outpace market growth rates since the start of 2024, including on account of beneficial positioning of the company in the Baltic basin. Baltic terminals of the company are proactively ramping up transshipment of goods for export and import destinations; the coastal shipment volume is growing exponentially. The volume of containers transshipment at marine terminals of the company on the Baltic Sea amounted to 650,000 TEU in conclusion of 12 months of 2024, which is 2.2 times more than in 2023," Global Ports said.

All the preconditions are in place for the market to continue growth in 2025, the company added.