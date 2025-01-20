US unable to resolve Ukraine conflict in short term, Chinese expert says

SHANGHAI, January 20. /TASS/. The US will not be able to resolve the Ukraine conflict in the short term despite Donald Trump’s earlier statements about his willingness to do so quickly, Zheng Renyi, an expert with the Center for Russian Studies at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told TASS.

"Trump has the will to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, that’s for sure. However, his earlier claim that he would resolve the conflict in 24 hours looks more like an unfounded and empty letter of credit. There is no chance at this point that the US will be able to solve the problem in the short term," the expert pointed out.

Besides, in Zheng’s words, the US and NATO are unreliable as mediators because they are deeply involved in the conflict. "As for the Russia-Ukraine conflict itself, in fact, Trump cares little about it. His focus is on how to reduce pressure on the US, find ways for the US to get out of the situation and minimize damage to US interests, getting benefits. These starting points and goals per se cannot facilitate a real, quick and effective solution to the conflict," the expert noted.

Trump repeatedly said during this election campaign that he would find a diplomatic way out of the crisis before his January 20 inauguration. However, after winning the election, he expressed hope that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place in the first six months of his presidential term. Besides, Trump admitted that there had always been an understanding that Ukraine could not be a NATO member. Trump described the Ukrainian crisis as outgoing US President Joe Biden’s failure and warned about the risk of the conflict escalating further.