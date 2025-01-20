Lavrov says it is no use trying to guess Trump's policies, Russia is ready for dialogue

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov believes that trying to guess the foreign policy of US President-elect Donald Trump's administration will be is an unrewarding task, but Russia is open to serious proposals. Lavrov was speaking at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with permanent members of the Security Council.

"Fortune telling is an unrewarding task. We are open to contacts. In answering relevant questions you have repeatedly confirmed this, drawing attention to the fact that it is necessary to have serious proposals from those of our colleagues who once froze relations with Russia," Lavrov said on the occasion of Trump's inauguration.

The ceremony will take place at noon local time on January 20. Due to the expectedly low air temperatures in Washington (11 degrees below zero) Trump and Vice President-elect James David Vance will take the oath of office not in front of the Congress building, contrary to original plans, but - for the first time in 40 years - in its central hall, the Rotunda, which is capable of accommodating an audience of 1,000 at the most. In Washington, D.C., tight security measures have been taken ahead of the ceremony. The city center, adjacent to the White House and Congress, is closed to vehicular traffic. Capitol Hill has been cordoned off and closed to the general public for several days.