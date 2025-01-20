Trump to sign executive order renaming Gulf of Mexico

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America upon returning to the White House, Fox News reports, citing sources.

According to one of the sources, Trump will sign over 200 executive orders after his January 20 inauguration, including the one renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

The US president-elect announced plans to rename the gulf in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 7. He described the name as "beautiful" and "appropriate."