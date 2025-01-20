BELGOROD, January 20. /TASS/. Over 14,000 people have been resettled from border areas of Russia’s Belgorod Region since the start of Moscow’s special military operation, regional human rights commissioner Zhanna Kireyeva said.

"More than 14,000 people have been resettled from our border areas since the start of the special military operation. In order to provide assistance to those in need, we visit border municipalities, temporary accommodation centers, social facilities, and health institutions; we also meet with the public and hold question-and-answer sessions," she pointed out at a weekly meeting of the regional government.

The commissioner noted that efforts were made on a daily basis to monitor legacy and social media for reports of potential human rights violations. "Since the beginning of the year, our office has held 172 in-person meetings with a total of 3,000 people," Kireyeva specified.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier that local residents had been resettled from a number of border settlements where the situation was difficult, and those areas had been closed to civilians.