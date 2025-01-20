Trump promises to reduce inflation, boost energy resources production

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump promised to fight inflation and ramp up production of energy resources in his inauguration address.

"I will direct all members of my Cabinet to marshal the vast powers at their disposal to defeat what was record inflation and rapidly bring down costs and prices," the president said. "The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency," Trump continued.

"We will bring prices down, fill our strategic reserves up again, right to the top, and export American energy all over the world," he added.