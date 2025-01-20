GROZNY, January 20. /TASS/. A mortar crew and Ukrainian troops have been destroyed in the Kharkov direction, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov reported on his Telegram channel.

"The Vakha Battalion of the Akhmat special forces, together with SCAD 607 Gorets, conducted an operation to eliminate enemy mortars and personnel in the Kharkov direction," Kadyrov wrote.

He noted that aerial reconnaissance had identified the location of the mortar and the concentration of enemy personnel.

"They went on according to a familiar scenario: artillerymen and tankers of the 245th Motorized Rifle Regiment supported by a tank and the Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system completely cleared the area of their responsibility," the head of the region added.