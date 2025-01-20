Trump’s new term unlikely to bring US-Russia ties back to normal — former US official

WASHINGTON, January 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's new term is unlikely to cause dramatic changes in the country’s foreign policy, such as a normalization of relations with Russia, James Carden, a former adviser to the US State Department, told TASS.

Asked whether Trump during his second term will mimic policies from the first term or pivot Washington’s foreign policy in some new direction, he said, "I think most signs point to more of the same."

"Trump has unfortunately staffed his national security apparatus with some neoconservative retreads, who are instinctively, if not unabashedly, advocate of military intervention," the former official went on to say. "I sincerely hope my reading of the situation is wrong, and Mr. Trump is encouraged to follow his instincts as a peacemaker. Time will tell."

Trump, a Republican, took office as president for a second time on January 20, after winning the election in November. He defeated Democratic Party candidate Kamala Harris, who was a US vice president at the time. Trump’s first term lasted from 2017-2021.