MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky is not interested in ending the Ukraine conflict as he sees it as a business project, which is why he is setting unrealistic goals for his Western allies, expecting that it will disrupt peace talks, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned "Opposition Platform - For Life" party, who now leads the "Another Ukraine" movement.

"Zelensky is setting unrealistic goals for the collective West in hopes of disrupting talks and prolonging the war, that is, the continued operation of the British corruption scheme. That said, Zelensky has no plans to work to achieve the goals he announces, which is why he keeps changing them. At one point, he puts forward a peace plan, and then he comes up with a victory plan," Medvedchuk wrote in his column for the Smotrim.ru media platform.

The politician added that Zelensky did not represent any force because he "has made the state of Ukraine fully dependent on the collective West."

Medvedchuk emphasized that Zelensky was not interested in ending the conflict, while US President-elect Donald Trump’s team had proclaimed a goal of resolving the issue. According to Medvedchuk, the Trump team has come to understand that the conflict is making Russia and the Global South stronger, while weakening the collective West. The movement’s leader explained that Russia had not given in to blackmail and was now working together with the Global South to create an economic alternative to the collective West. Washington has no wish to wait for when the formation of a military alternative begins, with the Ukraine conflict very much facilitating the process, the politician writes.

According to him, a new era is dawning when a new system of security and international relations will be established. "It wouldn’t be right to say that the US has already changed its policy but the new team in Washington has changed the rhetoric, which is now completely different from what [outgoing US President Joe] Biden’s team said," Medvedchuk noted, adding that Washington had begun to realize the new realities.