RTS index down 0.1%, MOEX index down 0.39% as trading on Moscow Exchange closes

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The dynamics of the MOEX index were mixed on Monday, at one point the benchmark exceeded 2,980 points. By the end of the day, the ruble-denominated index fell by 0.54% to 2,929.55 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index went down by 0.1% to 905.15 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate fell by 5 kopecks over past day to 13.82 rubles.

"The market situation for shares has worsened slightly - the ruble has begun to strengthen, and commodity prices have begun to decline," says Alexander Shepelev, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments.

Today is a day off on US stock exchanges in connection with the celebration of Martin Luther King Day.

"Nevertheless, the most important event is taking place in the US - Donald Trump is officially taking office as president. Earlier, he announced a number of important decisions in the first hours of his work," the expert added.

The People's Bank of China, as expected, kept the base interest rate on loans (LPR) for a period of one year at 3.1%.

Forecast for tomorrow

According to the forecast by BCS World of Investments, on Tuesday, January 21, the MOEX Index will vary in the range of 2,852-3,025 points.

The analysts of BCS World of Investments believe that exchange rates are unlikely to move far from current values, "unless some new input data surprises the market greatly." In the short term, the company expects the yuan rate to be 13.5-13.9 rubles and the dollar rate to be 100-103 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX Index will move in the range of 2,900-3,000 points. The dollar-to-ruble will be 100-102 rubles, the euro and the yuan rates will be 104-106 rubles and 13.7-14.2 rubles, respectively.

The ruble began the week by strengthening its positions.

"Locally, the ruble began to receive support from companies preparing for the January tax period. The rate is also stabilized by the Central Bank's strict monetary policy, currency control measures, and operations within the budget rule. The influence of Donald Trump's coming to power in the United States may find an indirect response in the ruble - in the event of strong movements in oil prices, the dollar index, or in the event of geopolitical signals important for the Russian Federation," Shepelev believes. Tomorrow, global markets may react to Trump's first statements and decisions as president. The eurozone will release its January ZEW economic sentiment index. Investors may want to pay attention to the news from the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.