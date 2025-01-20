Erdogan going to discuss Russian gas supplies to Slovakia with Putin

ANKARA, January 20. /TASS/. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference after talks with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico that he is going to discuss prospects of natural gas supplies to Slovakia with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"As regards the issue of natural gas, Slovakia was disconnected from gas with termination of transit via Ukraine. We discussed this matter, we have the TurkStream gas pipeline. Let’s make a step and discuss this topic at the level of energy ministers. The demand of Slovakia for natural gas should be satisfied. I suggested solving this issue through talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Mr. Putin," Erdogan said.

"I hope we will be able to have communications, to start telephone diplomacy as early as this week," the Turkish leader added.