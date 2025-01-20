MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and his entourage are making money off the genocide of Ukrainians, therefore the goals of Russia's special operation meet the interests of the Ukrainian people, and its revival is traditionally connected with Russia and is possible only as part of it, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of Ukraine’s banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" party, who now leads the "Another Ukraine" movement.

"If Zelensky and his group profit from the suffering and genocide of Ukrainians, then the goals of the special military operation are fundamentally in the interests of the Ukrainian people. Russia will achieve these goals, as they are just and necessary, including for Ukrainians," he wrote in his column on the Smotrim.ru media platform. "History tends to repeat itself in new phases. That is why the revival of the Ukrainian people has traditionally been linked with Russia; it was, it is, and it will remain so in the future," he added.

The politician emphasized that, from the outset, the goals of the special military operation had been the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. He stressed that achieving these objectives aligns with the interests of the Ukrainian people. "For Ukrainian citizens, meeting these conditions means they will no longer be captured like stray dogs and sent to war. They will be able to speak, study, and communicate publicly in their native language. Mothers and wives will see their children and husbands return home. Believers will regain their churches and pastors. Historical monuments will be restored to their rightful places, and books recognized as part of the world's cultural heritage will return to libraries and store shelves," Medvedchuk wrote.

He added that denazification would involve restoring Ukraine's memory of the heroes of the Great Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives fighting against Nazism. Medvedchuk emphasized that holding modern Nazis accountable for the crimes they have committed in recent years would also be an integral part of denazification.

Earlier, Medvedchuk repeatedly stated that the current Ukrainian authorities were profiting from the conflict and, therefore, had no interest in ending it.

Moscow has emphasized on multiple occasions that the special operation in Ukraine will conclude only when all its objectives are achieved. Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that these goals could be accomplished either through the special operation itself or via appropriate negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined the objectives of the special operation, highlighting the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, its neutral status, and the recognition of the realities on the ground by the opponent as key priorities.