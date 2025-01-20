Turkey continues talks on grain corridor restart — Erdogan

ISTANBUL, January 20. /TASS/. Ankara continues talks on the possibility of resuming the grain deal, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after talks with Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico.

"The grain corridor agreement must be continued. The Foreign Ministry of Turkey continues talks on the possibility for grain corridor restart," Erdogan said.

About 30 mln metric tons of agricultural products were carried within the framework of the deal made in Istanbul along the Black Sea grain corridor, the Turkish leader added.

The grain deal signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 was terminated on July 17, 2023.