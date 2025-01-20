Exit of Baltic states from BRELL energy systems not affecting Belarusian consumers

MINSK, January 20. /TASS/. The withdrawal of Baltic countries from the parallel operation of BRELL [Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania - TASS] power systems on February 7 will not affect provision of electricity and heat to Belarusian consumers, Energy Minister of Belarus Alexey Kushnarenko said.

"The exit of Baltic countries from the parallel operation of BRELL power systems on February 7 will not influence reliable provision of thermal and electric power to consumers of the Republic of Belarus," the minister said, cited by the press service of the Energy Ministry. The decision to withdraw "is purely political in nature," the press service noted.

The Belarusian power system has timely implemented an action plan to keep resilient operation of power grids of the system, the minister added.