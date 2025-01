DONETSK, January 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are trying to withdraw troops in small groups from the settlement of Velikaya Novosyolka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in the security services told TASS.

"The enemy is trying to evacuate its soldiers from [Velikaya] Novosyolka. They are suffering losses, since all lines of retreat are blocked," the source said.

Moreover, one group of Ukrainian servicemen is trapped inside the settlement. Mop-up operations continue.