Hamas reiterates release of second group of hostages on January 25

CAIRO, January 20. /TASS/. Hamas has reiterated that it will release another group of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, January 25.

"Hamas reiterates that the second round of the prisoner swap under the agreement with Israel will take place as scheduled - on Saturday, January 25," it said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

It did not say however how many hostages will be freed.

Israel’s 12th TV channel reported on Sunday, citing its sources, that each Friday Hamas plans to hand over to mediators lists with the names of hostages it would release on Saturday under the ceasefire deal with Israel.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said late on January 15 that thanks to the mediatory efforts of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held in the enclave. During the first 42-day phase of the deal, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Under preliminary arrangements, the first phase of the agreement was supposed to come into effect at 6:30 GMT on Sunday, but its beginning was postponed until 9:15 a.m. GMT because Hamas delayed the list with the names of hostages it would release on day one. On the same day, three Israeli women were returned home. The latest data from the Israeli side estimates the number of hostages still held in Gaza at 94.