MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky damages good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Slovakia, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, said in an interview with TASS.

"Slovakia’s government, led by the prime minister, has held two meetings with the Ukrainian cabinet and its chairman [Denis] Shmygal in order to discuss the development of infrastructure between Slovakia and Ukraine and a return to good-neighborly relations," Gaspar pointed out. "However, Zelensky undermines these efforts. It’s important for us to have good relations with all of our neighbors, and it depends on Ukraine what approach we adopt," he added.

"Slovakia is a country that wishes to help people in need. At some point, we decided to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in this case," the deputy parliament speaker said. "We also offered assistance to other countries, affected by natural disasters, to the extent we could. Now, many Ukrainians work in Slovakia, contributing to our labor market," he noted.

According to Gaspar, the fact remains unchanged that such relations "should be based on partnership and trust, while Zelensky has repeatedly made decisions that undermine them." "However, we would like peace to prevail as soon as possible so that our relations could normalize," Gaspar stated.