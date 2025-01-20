Trump can declare national emergency in the US — television

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. President-elect Donald Trump can declare a national energy emergency on the first day in the office in order to reduce electricity and gasoline prices, CNBC television reported.

Plans are to establish the National Energy Council to be led by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who will become the head of the Department of Interior. The council will be established by an executive order of the president, Burgum said earlier during a Senate hearing.

The announcement can be either a symbolic one or may be accompanied by real action, including cancellation of environmental norms and expedited implementation of energy projects, experts said. Trump can take advantage of laws enabling the president to temporarily suspend emission restrictions and instruct electric powers to run at their maximal capacity in crisis conditions.

Introduction of the state of emergency will make it possible to expedite implementation of Trump’s energy policy but may also come under fire from environmental organizations and industry, CNBC said.