Trump can declare national emergency in the US — television

The announcement can be either a symbolic one or may be accompanied by real action, including cancellation of environmental norms and expedited implementation of energy projects, experts said

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. President-elect Donald Trump can declare a national energy emergency on the first day in the office in order to reduce electricity and gasoline prices, CNBC television reported.

Plans are to establish the National Energy Council to be led by North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who will become the head of the Department of Interior. The council will be established by an executive order of the president, Burgum said earlier during a Senate hearing.

The announcement can be either a symbolic one or may be accompanied by real action, including cancellation of environmental norms and expedited implementation of energy projects, experts said. Trump can take advantage of laws enabling the president to temporarily suspend emission restrictions and instruct electric powers to run at their maximal capacity in crisis conditions.

Introduction of the state of emergency will make it possible to expedite implementation of Trump’s energy policy but may also come under fire from environmental organizations and industry, CNBC said.

United StatesDonald Trump
Middle East conflict
US support of Israel’s Gaza operation deals blow to its clout in Middle East — report
The outgoing US President Joe Biden’s administration "failed to safeguard even Palestinians’ most basic rights," the Foreign Affairs magazine said
Trump directs aides to arrange phone call with Putin
According to the broadcaster, one goal of the conversation will be "to discuss an in-person meeting in the coming months" to try to end the conflict in Ukraine
Apple CEO vows to make 'massive investment' in US — Trump
"Today I spoke with Tim Cook of Apple. He said that they are going to make a massive investment to the United States because of our big election," US president-elect said
EC recognizes Russian gas continues coming to EU market
The European Commission will unveil in the near time a new strategy aimed at completely removing Russian energy resources from the EU, EC spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said
Russian diplomat slams Ukraine-UK agreement as Kiev’s PR stunt
She recalled that the document covers various spheres, including trade, science, energy and others
Some 20 explosions hit skies above Donetsk, its surroundings
Preliminary data from emergency response services indicate that the attacks have been repelled
IDF says continuing to strike radicals’ targets in Gaza Strip
The radical movement Hamas breached its obligations, the IDF’s press service reported
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
West seeking to impose anti-Iranian, anti-Russian sentiment on world — Pezeshkian
Iranian leader maintained, cooperation and assistance from other countries that "target freedom and independence" will make it possible to destroy the "Western totalitarian and unipolar world order"
China increased oil, LNG import from Russia in 2024 — customs statistics
According to the statistics, the oil import from Russia in 2024 amounted to $62.42 billion, a 2.8% increase compared to the previous year
Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages
Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come into force at 8:30 a.m. local time
Nigeria becomes BRICS partner country
Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1
Gaza radicals to stay committed to ceasefire if Israel adheres to agreement — Hamas
Spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also said that the agreement could have been made a year ago
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Russia tears up deals that allowed Japan to set up centers for assisting Russian reforms
Mishustin, in his decree, directed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Japan about the measure
China, US hope to make progress in relations — Global Times
According to the newspaper, the conversation between the two leaders "set the tone for the direction of China-US relations in the coming period"
Potential US military intervention in Panama under Trump to lead to occupation — newspaper
Donald Trump said earlier that Washington needed to retain control over the Panama Canal
Local authorities unaware of Trump’s plans to relocate Gaza Strip residents to Indonesia
The media noted that Indonesia "has been vocal about its Palestinian support"
Ukraine’s General Staff reports tense situation along entire frontline
Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have been describing the frontline situation as very complex lately
Russian envoy welcomes three Israeli women’s return from Gaza
Anatoly Viktorov recalled that from the very beginning of the ongoing crisis, Russia had called for a swift release of all hostages held in the Gaza Strip
Prince Vandal drone to have complete import substitution
The drone was tested in August 2024 during the invasion of the Ukrainian army into the Kursk Region
Russia-Iran treaty different from ones with DPRK, Belarus — diplomat
According to Kazem Jalali, the Russian-Iranian agreement includes a provision on mutual respect for the territorial integrity of the two countries
Germany’s Wagenknecht calls for halting weapons supplies to Ukraine
The politician sharply criticized German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck
NATO’s Rutte tries to make everything Russian 'bogeyman' for EU, Slovak official says
Tibor Gaspar pointed out that the Russian-Slovak relations focus on, first and foremost, "economic cooperation, development of ties in cultural and sports areas based on the principle of equals"
Trump plans to sign about 100 executive orders immediately after inauguration
According to the reports, Donald Trump said he would take "immediate and decisive action," which would reverse much of what outgoing US President Joe Biden had done
Trump will have to go to Congress to lift new sanctions on Russia — White House
The restrictions target Russian oil and liquefied natural gas
FACTBOX: Attempted UAV attack on enterprises in Kazan
All UAVs were neutralized due to a set of defense measures
Trump vows to repeal Biden’s ‘foolish executive orders’ on his first day in White House
"Every radical and foolish executive order of the Biden Administration will be repealed within hours of when I take the oath of office," US president-elect said
Zelensky damages Ukraine-Slovakia relations — senior Slovak lawmaker
According to Tibor Gaspar, the fact remains unchanged that such relations "should be based on partnership and trust, while Zelensky has repeatedly made decisions that undermine them"
Georgia ready for revival of relations with US under Trump, PM says
Irakli Kobakhidze also noted that Trump’s victory over the Deep State would assist in spreading "healthy values rather than the ones that have been propagated over the past four years"
Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Zelensky is only obstacle for peace in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to the lawmaker, Zelensky’s attempts to seek support from EU countries are a big mistake because each of these countries "has absolutely different interests
Kiev announces decline in gas stocks after Russian attack on storage facility
According to the former energy minister, the total amount of natural gas in Ukrainian underground storage facilities is 8.9 billion cubic meters
Donald Trump to assume office as President of the United States
Contrary to tradition, the Republican invited heads of several countries to attend
Press review: Hamas-Israel long ceasefire uncertain as UK backs Ukraine with 100-year pact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 17th
Hamas says it will not rule Gaza Strip exclusively
Mohammad Nazzal, a member of the organization's politburo, added that Hamas agreed to abide by the ceasefire but was ready for any scenario
Trump announces launch of his memecoin
A memecoin is a cryptocurrency created as a social experiment
Several thousand people rally against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington
Organizers of the rally predicted more than 50,000 people would attend though far fewer people gathered
Never-ending story with aid for Ukraine must be stopped — Slovak Deputy Parliament Speaker
"It is necessary to start thinking how to protect our own people first and foremost," Tibor Gaspar noted
Trump determined to put an end to Ukraine conflict, his incoming security aide says
"This conflict needs to end, and President Trump has been very clear about that," Mike Waltz said
Chechnya head reports destruction of Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kharkov direction
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that aerial reconnaissance had identified the location of the mortar and the concentration of enemy personnel
Biden acts to protect Trump foes with last-minute pardons
Those pardoned include former US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, former US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci
Anti-Russia sanctions hurt Europe itself — vice speaker of Slovak parliament
According to Tibor Gaspar, this is already affecting the living standards of Europeans
Europe withdraws over 40 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since start of heating season
The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024 (10 days earlier than in the previous autumn-winter season), with EU countries having withdrawn 40.5 bcm of gas from UGS facilities since then
Russian forces seek to trap Ukrainian troops near Novoyegorovka in ‘killzone’ — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian battlegroup has already found itself in a very difficult position but Ukrainian soldiers still have time "to catch the last train"
Zelensky to cause EU losses worth 70 bln euro by terminating transit of Russian gas
On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement
Trump calls Alexander Ovechkin 'great player'
US president-elect siad it during the rally at the Capital One arena in Washington - the home arena of NHL’s Washington Capitals team that Alexander Ovechkin plays for
Western intelligence denies Russia’s sabotage behind undersea cable damage in Baltic — WP
The investigators have turned up no indication that commercial ships deliberately dragged anchors in the area where the submarine cables lay on Moscow’s instructions, the officials noted
Kiev blocks Russian aircraft from aiding in US fire response — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova also noted a similar pattern during the Aventa-M ventilator shipment from Russia at the height of the pandemic
Ukrainian nation possible only as part of Russia — opposition politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that, from the outset, the goals of the special military operation had been the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine
Implementation of Russia-Iran pact to require new agreements — Iranian Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the treaty between Moscow and Tehran was a "roadmap for further collaboration" and expressed the certainty the agreement "will bring Iran and Russia numerous benefits"
Russian fighter-bomber hit Ukrainian materiel, infantry in Kursk Region
The strike was made against reconnoitered targets by air bombs with gliding and correction modules," the ministry informed
Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits Kiev unable to intercept Oreshnik hypersonic missile
Oreshnik has a guaranteed capability to hit any target at a range of up to 5,000 kilometers, leaving no chance to an adversary of intercepting it
Industrial facilities in Russia’s Kazan come under drone attack
The facilities continue to operate normally
Hamas hands over list of hostages it plans to release on January 19 to intermediaries
Romi Gonen (aged 24), Emily Demari (aged 28), and Doron Steinbrecher (aged 31) wiil be released
Ukrainian forces attempt to evacuate from Velikaya Novosyolka — security services
Moreover, one group of Ukrainian servicemen is trapped inside the settlement
Russia open to communication with US over Ukraine conflict — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the most important thing is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Iran’s Pezeshkian says full-fledged military cooperation between Tehran, Moscow possible
"We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and go," the president said
Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high as it exceeds $109,500 — Binance platform data
Previously, the price of Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high of $108,353 on December 17, 2024
China’s Vice President Han Zheng meets with Elon Musk
Tesla CEO reportedly stated readiness to invest in China and contribute to the development of ties between the two states
Ukrainian troops launch two HIMARS rockets at village in Kherson Region
According to governor's spokesman Vladimir Vasilenko, 21 civilians have been injured in the attack on the premises of a local school
Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers in liberating two communities in Kursk area
The personnel abandoned by Ukrainian troops were mostly mercenaries, the Russian air assault battalion commander said
Russia ready to open dialogue with Japan, pending concrete steps from Tokyo — MFA
The statement, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Japan, points out that "the development was and remains an important milestone in the history of bilateral ties"
Senator highlights need for Russia to assess Trump’s willingness to respect its interests
According to Grigory Karasin, "readers and viewers in the West have been overwhelmed with information" in the past few weeks, which "is making them feel completely lost"
Trump may postpone meeting with UK Prime Minister — newspaper
At the same time, newspaper’s sources in the UK government told the newspaper that the parties are holding constructive talks on the forthcoming visit of Starmer to the US
Biden’s administration has done tremendous disservice to Russian-US relations — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also commented on the US President statement who tried to compare himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he summed up his presidency, claiming that he was in the center of Kiev, not Putin
Liberation of Kurakhovo in DPR took one month — DPR head
According to Pushilin, Russian forces refrained from storming the city as it could be fraught with heavy losses
Ukraine targets civilians amid fears of shift in US policy — Russian senator
According to Igor Kastyukevich, as the new US president’s inauguration draws near, the Ukrainian military is becoming more calculated with its strikes on civilians and civilian facilities
Press review: Iranian leader’s Moscow visit alarms Tehran's foes as Trump plans China trip
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 20th
Sanctions against Georgia result of not opening 'second front' against Russia — politician
Kakha Kaladze stressed that his country is not afraid of sanctions and blackmail and will not be bullied into doing something that goes against its interests
Trump to sign executive order renaming Gulf of Mexico
According to sources, Donald Trump will sign over 200 executive orders after his January 20 inauguration
US unable to resolve Ukraine conflict in short term, Chinese expert says
According to Zheng Renyi, the US and NATO are unreliable as mediators because they are deeply involved in the conflict
'German scenario' implausible for Ukraine settlement — Medvedev
In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, the politician noted
Slovakia to veto assistance to Ukraine due to Zelensky’s decision to block gas — senior MP
Tibor Gaspar added that Ukraine should treat Slovakia "as a trusted partner and assistance should be mutual"
Trump vows to begin largest deportation operation in US history 'very soon'
It will be "even bigger than what President Dwight Eisenhower, who has the record, had," US president-elect said
Trump prioritizes settlement in Ukraine — Lavrov
"They make it clear that they understand certain aspects of Russia's position, such as the unacceptability of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance," the Russian foreign minister noted
Rejecting talks with Russia may be disastrous for Ukraine — media portal
Bethany Elliott noted that US President-elect Donald Trump’s administration may decide against toughening energy sanctions against Russia "for fear of pushing Moscow closer to Beijing"
Slovakia believes Putin, Trump to agree on Ukraine’s military neutrality
"Slovakia will welcome agreements between Trump and Putin," Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar told
Ukraine loses over 210 soldiers in Kursk Region in past day
Kiev has lost up to 52,870 troops since military actions started in the Kursk area, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Zelensky sets unrealistic goals for the West in hopes of disrupting talks — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk noted that Zelensky did not represent any force because he "has made the state of Ukraine fully dependent on the collective West"
Saudi Arabia is still assessing invitation to join BRICS — Bloomberg
"The kingdom is always focusing on fostering more global dialogue," the country’s minister on Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhil Al-Ibrahim said in an interview
Ukrainian army destroys Belitskaya mine in DPR while retreating — DPR head
Denis Pushilin added that the Ukrainian military is causing damage to hinder Russian authorities from restoring enterprises
Iran to withdraw from NPT if UN Security Council anti-Iran sanctions restored — MFA
The JCPOA includes a so-called snapback mechanism, by which the signatories can restore UN Security Council sanctions against Iran, if the country fails to implement agreements to reduce its nuclear program after October 2025, which is currently impossible, because the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement
Trump’s team not engaging in dialogue with Ukrainian politicians — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky branded the Ukrainian politicians as a "gang of traitors," emphasizing that they repeatedly attempted to meddle in Washington’s affairs
Bodies of seven civilians found in village in Kursk Region
Bodies of civilians were found when the Russian military inspected basements in the village
Russian cross-country skier disqualified after winning marathon race in Switzerland
The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) earlier introduced a ban on the use of fluorine-based waxes and other means used to prepare skis for competition, citing risks to the environment
Russian troops pulled to Velikaya Novoselka in DPR — the military
"Velikaya Novoselka. Our troops have been pulled around it. The situation is stable. We keep it under control," the source said
Russian army liberates Vozdvizhenka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia’s operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile forces, inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the Ukrainian army in 143 areas in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said
Ceasefire deal with Hamas turns into Israel’s capitulation — Iranian top brass
The pro-Iranian "Axis of Resistance" includes radical Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah organization, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and the rebel Houthi movement Ansar Allah
Europe's approach to Ukraine issue evolving — vice speaker
Tibor Gaspar noted that some EU members supported Ukraine's membership in the association but opposed its accession to NATO
Ukraine strikes over 20 settlements in Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day
A total of 31 munitions and eight UAVs were launched at five settlements in the Grayvoronsky district
Russian paratroopers capture, repair infantry fighting vehicle in Kursk area — ministry
According to Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy is suffering serious losses of personnel and equipment in fighting in the Kursk area
TikTok back to US, Washington to own 50% — Trump
"The United State will do what we call a joint venture, and there is no risk," US president-elect said
Switzerland unfreezes assets of trusts related to Usmanov — Tages-Anzeiger
Alisher Usmanov’s lawyer explained to the paper that both helicopters and realty are owned not by the businessman, but by trusts he founded many years ago, which are not owned or controlled either by him or by his relatives
Houthi say they attacked Israeli defense ministry’s building in Tel Aviv
According to the Houthi spokesman, the missile hit the target and Israeli air defense systems "failed to intercept it."
EU crazy if it thinks its troops can march on Red Square — Hungarian PM
According to Viktor Orban, the EU has already found itself on the losing side due to its strategy of supporting military action in Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia
TikTok says it is coming back online in US following Trump’s assurances
The platform said it would work with Trump "on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States"
Zelensky’s intention to terminate transit of oil from Russia will hit Europe
On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement
West involved in attempts to stage ‘color revolution’ in Serbia - Vucic
Serbian students and the opposition are staging protests in Belgrade and certain other cities from last November
News report says control of Ukrainian troops fell into chaos in Krasnoarmeisk area
Earlier, Ukrainian journalist and former Defense Ministry adviser Yury Butusov said the military leadership had lost the ability to control the situation near Krasnoarmeisk and the village of Velykaya Novosyolka
