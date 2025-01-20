Lavrov points to mass speculations in world media ahead of Trump's inauguration

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Speculations in the world media and social networks are snowballing in connection with the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

"Indeed, reports by the world media, social networks are filled with information from Washington since yesterday, when Trump and his team arrived in the capital to prepare for today's inauguration. The details are well known. But in parallel with the preparations for this ceremony, of course, speculation, analysis, and predictions are growing as to how this will affect various conflicts [in various] regions of the world," Lavrov said.

Trump’s inauguration will take place at noon local time on January 20. Due to the expectedly low air temperatures in Washington (11 degrees below zero) Trump and Vice President-elect James David Vance will take the oath of office not in front of the Congress building, contrary to original plans, but - for the first time in 40 years - in its central hall, the Rotunda, which is capable of accommodating an audience of 1,000 at the most. In Washington, D.C., tight security measures have been taken ahead of the ceremony. The city center, adjacent to the White House and Congress, is closed to vehicular traffic. Capitol Hill has been cordoned off and closed to the general public for several days.