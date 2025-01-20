EC recognizes Russian gas continues coming to EU market

BRUSSELS, January 20. /TASS/. Russian gas continues coming to the European Union’s market despite efforts of the European Commission (EC) to get rid of Russian energy resources, EC spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen said at a press conference.

"There is still presence of Russian gas in the EU market" despite significant efforts made by the EC to get rid of it, she said.

The European Commission will unveil in the near time a new strategy aimed at completely removing Russian energy resources from the EU, the spokesperson added.