Russian budget deficit provisionally totaled $34.5 bln in 2024 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. According to a preliminary estimate, the Russian federal budget deficit totaled 3.485 trillion rubles ($34.5 bln) or 1.7% of GDP, the ministry said.

Federal budget revenues amounted to 36.7 trillion rubles ($363.4 bln). Expenses stood at 40.192 trillion rubles ($398 bln).

Oil and gas revenues equaled 11.13 trillion rubles ($110.2 bln) in 2024, up 26.2% in annual terms. Non-oil and gas revenues gained 26% to 25.58 trillion rubles ($253.3 bln) in the reporting year, the ministry informed.