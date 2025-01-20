Trump prioritizes settlement in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump considers the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis a priority of his foreign policy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council, held via video link.

"Everyone is wondering what the official approaches promoted by the Trump administration will be. Unofficially, many members of his team, including Trump himself, have repeatedly spoken out on both the Middle East situation and the Ukrainian crisis, which Trump considers one of the priority areas of his foreign policy efforts with the goal of resolving it," Lavrov said.

"They make it clear that they understand certain aspects of Russia's position, such as the unacceptability of Ukraine's membership in the North Atlantic Alliance," Lavrov continued.

"All these statements are merely feigned remarks made on the eve of the new president's official assumption of office and the approval of members of his administration," the minister noted.