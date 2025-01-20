Russian troops liberate two communities in Donbass region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donbass region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic as a result of active combat operations… Battlegroup Center units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 20 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 20 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy electronic warfare station in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 20 personnel, two motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 400 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Ivanovka, Yampol and Seversk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 400 personnel, a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a US-manufactured M113 armored personnel carrier, three armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and five field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade and two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Dachnoye, Fyodorovka, Podolskoye, Nikolayevka and Maiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 220 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and a motor vehicle, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 545 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Novoyelizavetovka, Novovasilevka, Lysovka and Slavyanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 545 personnel, two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, three motor vehicles and a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 140 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 140 casualties on Ukrainian army and destroyed an enemy tank and two French-made artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept moving deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Novy Komar and Bogatyr in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Gulyaipole and Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 140 personnel, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, a motor vehicle and two French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery systems, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 65 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 65 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Tokarevka, Antonovka and Daryevka in the Kherson Region and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 65 personnel, six motor vehicles and a field artillery gun, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, UAV assembly sites over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian military airfields and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) assembly and storage sites over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, UAV assembly and storage sites and massed enemy manpower and equipment in 152 areas," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 86 Ukrainian UAVs, eight HIMARS rockets over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 86 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and eight HIMARS rockets over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 86 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 40,878 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,684 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 20,809 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,501 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.