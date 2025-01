MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The passenger traffic of S7 Airlines declined by 19% annually in 2024 to 12.9 mln people, the Russian air carrier said.

"In 2024, S7 Airlines carried 12.9 mln passengers at almost 100,000 flights, including domestic and international destinations," the airline informed.

As of the end of 2023, S7 carried 15.9 mln passengers, including 14.5 mln on domestic routes and 1.5 mln for international destinations.