Vegetable products exports to China from Altai Region up 34% in 2024

BARNAUL, January 20. /TASS/. Exports of grain and its processed products, vegetables, fruits and other plant products from the Altai Region to China gained 34% annually to 1.22 mln metric tons, the press service of the Altai Branch of the Agricultural Sector Safety and Quality Center told TASS.

"The greatest volume was dispatched to China - 1.22 mln metric tons, which is 34% more against the year of 2023 (911,000 metric tons). Thus the past year became record-breaking for the region by deliveries of grain, grain products, vegetable oils, fruits and vegetables, seeds and forage cargo to China," the press service informed.

In broad terms, vegetable products’ exports from the region lost 9% year on year to 2.26 mln metric tons. Regional products were exported to 45 countries. Deliveries to Mongolia, Belarus, Afghanistan and Armenia increased.

Products across all commodity groups were shipped to China. "Particular attention should be paid to supplies of vegetable oils from the Altai Region to China. Their export volume is almost entirely dispatched exactly to this country; shipments gained 56% over the year to 361,500 metric tons," the press service added.