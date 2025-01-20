GENICHESK, January 20. /TASS/. The shelling of a school in the village of Bekhtery in the Kherson Region was a deliberate and despicable attack by the Kiev regime, which fears that the West’s priorities will change after US President Donald Trump's inauguration, Russian senator Igor Kastyukevich, secretary of the Kherson regional branch of the United Russia party, told TASS.

"As the new US president’s inauguration draws near, the enemy is becoming more calculated with its strikes on civilians and civilian facilities. Especially since the Kiev authorities fear that the course of the conflict will change, as well as the priorities of their Western partners. This is what is driving the Ukrainian army to take revenge on common people for what’s to come. Because in fact, these strikes are carried out with the approval of politicians from the countries that support the Ukrainian armed forces. The question is whether they are ready to share responsibility for these crimes, which is inevitable," he noted.

The shelling attack on the village of Bekhtery left 25 people injured, four children among them. The Ukrainian army launched two HIMARS rockets at the school. "We will get through this together. Those who targeted elderly people and children, who dropped landmines on peaceful settlements and launched drones at doctors deserve neither mercy nor forgiveness. Justice is coming," the senator added.