Hungarian PM says EU 'needs to sober up,' face its problems

BUDAPEST, January 20. /TASS/. The European Union today is not okay, but its leaders refuse to acknowledge this, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

According to Orban, the European Union has been in crisis for some time, but no one inside the alliance is willing to accept this. "The European Union needs to sober up, but remains drunk instead. It doesn’t want peace, it wants war. It doesn’t want to defend its border, it wants more migrants. It doesn’t defend families, it defends gender. It doesn’t want affordable energy, it wants a green policy," it said at a conference on the results of Hungary’s presidency in the European Union in the second half of 2024.

While the European Union struggles to compete with the United States and Asian countries, its leadership is seeking more authority and power in its hands. "Back in 2000, we decided that by 2010 the European Union would become the world’s most competitive knowledge-based economy. This is what the Lisbon strategy was about. We see where we are now. Then, the Europe-2020 strategy appeared, with concrete development targets. It remained on paper. Then, a green transition plan followed. It will fail in five years," the Hungarian prime minister noted.

But, in his words, the EU leadership refuses to see that the EU "is sick." "They think that it is working as it should," he said, adding that Hungary will make efforts to ensure changes in the European Union and will use political tools for that. Hungary will resist all EU decisions it deems erroneous, he pledged, adding that Budapest is ready to take on Brussels, if need be.