Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drone above Ryazan Region — ministry

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have intercepted a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) above the Ryazan Region in Central Russia, the Defense Ministry reported.
"On September 15, at around 7:30 a.m. Moscow time (4:30 a.m. GMT - TASS), another attempt by Kiev’s regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on the Russian Federation’s territory using a fixed-wing UAV was foiled. Air defense units on duty destroyed the Ukrainian drone above the territory of the Ryazan Region," the report said.