Netherlands unable to send Patriot system to Ukraine after unnamed ally leaves it hanging

THE HAGUE, September 13. /TASS/. The Netherlands’ plans to supply Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system have hit a snag, as an unnamed ally has reneged on its part of the deal, the NL Times website said, citing the Dutch Defense Ministry.

The ministry said that the shipment would not take place after this ally pulled out of the initiative.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans told a German media outlet that the Netherlands had sent a radar system and that three launch installations would be transferred soon. However, the country that was expected to supply the other components of the system failed to comply with its commitment. Now, the Dutch are in talks with other countries to supply said components. It was not stated which country it was that pulled out of the deal.

In June, the Netherlands announced that it and an ally had teamed up to jointly provide Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system.