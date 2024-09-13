NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister

BEIJING, September 13. /TASS/. In an attempt to push Russia into negotiating under the Kiev government’s rules, NATO is making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin said.

"Kiev receives comprehensive military assistance. The nationalist regime is being provided with modern weapons and encouraged to deliver strikes on the Russian territory," he told the Beijing Xiangshan Forum. "In order to force Russia to engage in negotiations based on Kiev’s formulae, NATO countries are making plans of sending their troops to Ukraine."

"This is a dangerous game, which may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers," the Russian deputy foreign minister added.

He went on to say that against this backdrop, the United States "has been actively working on a new edition of its nuclear doctrine," where "the threshold for activating nuclear weapons may be way lower.".