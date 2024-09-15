Houthis claim responsibility for missile attack on Tel Aviv

DUBAI, September 15. /TASS/. Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has claimed responsibility for the missile attack on Tel Aviv, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"Missile troops of the Yemeni army conducted a military operation and delivered a strike of a military facility of the Israeli enemy near Yaffo (Tel Aviv - TASS) in occupied Palestine. The operation was conducted with the use of a new hypersonic ballistic missile, which hit the target. The enemy air defense systems failed to intercept it," he said.

According to the spokesman, who was cited by the Houthi-owned Al Masirah television channel, the missile covered a distance of 2,040 kilometers in 11.5 minutes.

On Sunday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an air attack warning in the central part of the country, including in Tel Aviv, following the launch of an air-to-ground missile. According to the Israeli military, the missile was launched from Yemen and fell down in open terrain in Israel, causing no casualties.