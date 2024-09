MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. A possible limitation on Russia’s exports of strategic raw materials — uranium, titanium, nickel — will be a forced response to the thuggish actions of the West, which is increasingly increasing anti-Russian sanctions, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TV journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us," he said.