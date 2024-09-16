Leaders of CIS information agencies to discuss cooperation tracks

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The participants of the 32nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State News Agencies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS Information Council) will discuss the directions of further cooperation in Moscow.

The agenda includes the use of modern media technologies and interaction on the upcoming celebration of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The organizers noted that the meeting will discuss cooperation on international projects, programs on information support for Russian language study programs and the climate agenda.

The importance of developing cultural and humanitarian interaction within CIS, directed at fostering ties in the areas of culture, science, youth exchanges, tourism and sports, is stressed.

The CIS Information Council was established in November 1995. It includes the heads of the state news agencies of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia and Tajikistan.

The Information Council aims to ensure interaction and cooperation between CIS member states in the information space, create favorable conditions for the unobstructed spread of information and the efficient exchange of professional experience, as well as to strengthen media partnerships

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov is the head of the council.