BRICS nations’ media to facilitate construction of fair world order — declaration

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Media outlets of BRICS member states have agreed on facilitating the construction of a fair multipolar world order using their information resources, according to the final declaration of the BRICS Media Summit adopted unanimously on Sunday.

"Participants from BRICS countries will facilitate the construction of a fair and equal multipolar world order based on the norms of international right and principles of equality, respect of sovereignty, non-interference in the internal affairs and indivisible security using their information resources," the document reads.