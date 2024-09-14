Moscow knows the West has already decided to strike deep into Russia — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russia knows that the West has already made a decision to strike deep into the Russian territory and has transmitted the corresponding signals to Kiev, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on the sidelines of the seventh BRICS Media Summit.

"The President spoke very clearly on this topic. We know that the corresponding decisions were made some time ago, and signals of this kind have been transmitted to Kiev," the high-ranking diplomat said, answering a question on the matter.