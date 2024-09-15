Lavrov to meet with Egyptian foreign minister to discuss Middle Eastern conflict

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Moscow.

It is expected that the two sides will pay close attention to the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and focus on the bilateral agenda.

Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Nazih Nagari told TASS that the conversation will involve a wide range of issues concerning the Middle East. "Certainly, the situation in Palestine and Gaza is of the utmost importance to us. Much like the situation in the region in general, including Libya and Sudan," he added.