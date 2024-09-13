Bank of Russia confirms resumption of consultations with IMF

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia confirms the resumption of consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), head of the regulator Elvira Nabiullina said at a press conference following the meeting of the bank's board of directors on the key rate.

"As for consultations with the IMF, yes, we are going to hold such consultations. This is, if not to say, a routine, permanent practice for all IMF members. Let me remind you that the IMF unites 190 countries," the head of the regulator said.

Earlier, it became known that former first deputy chairman of the Bank of Russia Ksenia Yudaeva may take the post of executive director from Russia in the IMF. The head of the regulator noted that it is the government that nominates a candidate for this position.

"It has been agreed with the Bank of Russia, and all subsequent decisions must be implemented," she said.